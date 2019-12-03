Listen: Willie J Healey - 'Songs For Joanna'

Willie J Healey has shared his new track 'Songs For Joanna' - tune in now.

The songwriter has swept a merry path across the country, with his whimsical yet surreal scuzz pop hymns sitting somewhere between Sebadoh and Blur.

New EP 'Hello Good Morning' lands on November 15th, and it trails his second album, which is due to pop out next year.

New single 'Songs For Joanna' is a pop-tastic return, a tightly coiled, expertly defined slice of left-field melody that has a kind of early Elvis Costello appeal to it.

There are shades of Yala! Records labelmates The Magic Gang, too, this kind of lethargic, expertly British guitar pop melter.

It's the sound, he says, of Willie J Healey tapping into his teenage angst:

“There’s so much confusion and all these emotions. Friends and family tell you that it’s all insignificant, but you don’t know that until you’re through it. Everything will pass.”

Tune in now.

