Listen: William The Conqueror - 'Wake Up'

West Country outfit William The Conqueror have shared new single 'Wake Up'.

The band's lengthy back story winds across rehearsal sessions, ad hoc shows, and endless writing, until eventually their approach clicked into place.

Whip-smart indie rock that harks back to Stateside influences - we're hearing aspects of Speedy Ortiz and Pavement - alongside that scratchy, UK indie sound, the West Country group are moving in their own lane.

New single 'Wake Up' is out now, and it starts a fresh chapter - almost literally, since Ruarri Joseph, the vocalist and band lynchpin, wrote a novel recently too.

A power trio sound that unloads with tongue-in-cheeky urgency, it's a neat offering, something that suggests a lot more is to come.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Luke Kellett

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.