Listen: White Denim - 'Reversed Mirror'

Texas group White Denim have shared their heavy-duty boogie workout 'Reversed Mirror'.

The ever-productive band will release new album 'Side Effects' on March 29th, a record that taps more than ever into their deeply physical live show.

Seizing upon old ideas and presenting them in a fresh way, the group's improvisatory methodology comes to the fore on 'Reversed Mirror', a song that has old roots.

Actually owing a debt to 'Mirrored In Reverse' on their 'Fits' full length, it's a taut boogie delight, with the various guitar effects moving from Southern grit to an almost mystical feel.

Speaking of the track James Petralli says: "We are interested in reframing ideas and presenting them in new ways.

'Mirrored In Reverse' from 'Fits' was a live staple for us for many years. We would improvise on the intro for a few minutes each night. Lots of ideas came out of those improvisations. Steve and I mashed a bunch of them together for this version."

Tune in now.

'Side Effects' is out on March 29th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.