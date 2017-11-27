Listen: We Were Promised Jetpacks - 'Hanging In'

We Were Promised Jetpacks will release new album 'The More I Sleep the Less I Dream' on September 14th.

The Scottish group confirmed their return a few days ago, announcing a lengthy series of North American and European shows.

Working with producer Jonathan Low, the band have now completed work on new album 'The More I Sleep the Less I Dream'.

Due to be released on September 14th, the band's fourth album to date is led by emphatic new single 'Hanging In'.

Crisp indie rock with an anthemic feel, it feels like classic We Were Promised Jetpacks but with an urgent twist.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by We Were Promised Jetpacks click HERE.

