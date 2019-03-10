Listen: VOILA - 'Long Story Short'

LA duo VOILA return with vivid new single 'Long Story Short'.

The duo - Luke Eisner and Gus Ross - formed while classmates, studying at the University of Southern California.

Since then, they've turned their studies into their lives, placing music at the centre of their existence.

VOILA are already being tipped to breakout Stateside, with their potent songwriting aligned with a pop touch.

New single 'Long Story Short' carries an immense narrative driven, condensing a tale of love lost into three glorious minutes.

Luke comments: “I noticed when people ask me about a past relationship I just say ‘well to make a long story short it didn’t work out’. The song talks about what if you new the ending at the start of the relationship? Would you live through the wasted memories or just make a long story short and end it before it began."

Band mate Gus adds: "This song also encapsulates the project as a whole for me - hence our calling it 'Long Story Short'! Luke and I drew from past loves and unhappy endings to end up with these short three minute bite size songs that we now love."

"We made our long stories short and created something that we are really excited for the world to hear. These distilled stories encapsulate events that people can relate to and our goal is to help others get through their hardships through losing themselves in ours..."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.