Listen: Vistas - '15 Years'

Rapidly rising Scottish indie poppers Vistas have dropped new single '15 Years'.

Following the fizzing ‘Sucker’, shared earlier in the year, this track is the latest single to be taken from the trio's debut album ‘Everything Changes In The End’, due out at the end of May. It’s an upbeat indie classic in-the-making, bristling with feel-good, driving guitars and rolling drums, paired with powerhouse vocals to fuel Vistas' high-octane energy.

"‘15 Years’ was written at the very end of the album recording process. We were looking for a song that tied together the sentiment of the album and I think we found that in ‘15 Years’,” frontman Prentice said of the track.

“In the song, I thought through the journey we took to get to the record and what could happen after it. It’s about remembering that we cut our teeth in small basement venues playing to just a few people which slowly grew. Overall, I think its a thank you to anyone who’s a fan of our band and that we’ll always remain hugely grateful to anyone who connects in anyway to our music."

Tune in now.

- - -

