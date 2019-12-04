Listen: Villagers Share New 'The Sunday Walker' EP

Villagers have shared their new EP 'The Sunday Walker' in full.

The Conor O'Brien led project can hardly be accused of slacking, with their wonderful album 'The Art Of Pretending To Swim' landing just 12 months ago.

In between hectic touring the songwriter has pieced together a new EP, consisting of songs penned during sessions for that acclaimed album.

Out now, 'The Sunday Walker' EP features four wonderful songs, pieced together as a distinct, unified document.

In Conor’s words: “The tracks that fell through the cracks; it turns out they had their own story to tell. The Sunday Walker EP is a collection of lost songs as much as it is an emotional arc. Songs of loss and songs of realisation. Songs of empathy and isolation.”

Coming just before an Irish run in December, it's another fine release from Villagers.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rich Gilligan

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.