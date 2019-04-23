Listen: Vanbur - 'Last Look'

Vanbur hinges on the friendship between two people.

London based composers Jessica Jones and Tim Morrish frequently work in film and television, hired to work on specific projects.

Alongside this, though, they also work on music that is rather more personal, a little bit more independent.

These ideas are gathered under the Vanbur bracket, with new EP 'Human' set to land on January 17th.

New song 'Last Look' leads the way, this beautifully opaque, drifting piece with a highly left-field pop sensibility.

A song inspired by the gentle but unrelenting approach of winter, it's the sound of a pregnant pause analysed across a three minute span.

Vanbur comment...

"'Last Look' is about the moment after conflict, when you have a quiet moment of reflection and thoughtfulness to consider everything that is said, not said and the subtext inbetween..."

'Human' EP on January 17th.

