Listen: Valley Maker - 'A Couple Days'

American songwriter Valley Maker has shared engrossing new song 'A Couple Days'.

The Frenchkiss aligned artist is focussing on his next release, with new album 'Rhododendron' set to arrive on October 12th.

Eager to reach out, the songwriter invited Chaz Bear of Toro y Moi to record four songs - the two have known each other since their days rambling across the campus of University of South Carolina.

New song 'A Couple Days' benefits from Chaz' input, and it's a languid, engrossing return, the slight hints of Americana set against the purity of Valley Maker's lyricism.

A confident step on from the Seattle based artist, the rolling guitar lines intersect with soft, sighing backing vocals, resulting in something pretty special.

Tune in now.

Catch Valley Maker at the following shows:

October

30 London The Islington

November

1 Leicester The Cookie

2 Manchester YES

