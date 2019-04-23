Listen: Unknown T Storms Back With 'Meat'

East London rapper Unknown T has shared his new banger 'Meat'.

The rapper is leading a fresh charge from the underground, with his drill-leaning excursion 'Homerton B' becoming one of 2018's defining anthems.

The single ruled summer and eventually won Silver status - the first drill track to achieve this milestone.

New single 'Meat' aims to follow suit, with the rolling trap rhythms pushing the percussive tick of Nyge's production into a different space.

It's a vibrant UK rap banger that stays true to the rapper's drill roots, with Unknown T commenting:

“‘MEAT’ is similar to ‘Homerton B’, with a melodic style and drill elements in it. Since the summer is coming up and festival season is around the corner, I thought I’d bring back that energy that will get the crowd going crazy! I’ve got a few surprises that I’m going to pull out of the bag for my fans, ‘MEAT’ Is the very first one... keep your eyes peeled.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sophie Mayanne

