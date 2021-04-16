Listen: UglyFace x Aaron Temple - 'Young & Black'

UglyFace member Aaron Temple has shared new cut 'Young & Black'.

The ultra-hip collective have made a name for themselves with super-defined creativity and boundary-less imagination.

Aaron Temple helped found the group, and new cut 'Young & Black' finds the songwriter chopping it up with his comrades.

Matching his own bars against the work of his rap brotherhood, Aaron dips into the unknown for a super-fresh solo endeavour.

As he puts it: “The song is about being misunderstood while doing what you have to do to survive...”

Tune in now.

