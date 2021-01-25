Listen: Tycho Jones - 'She Don't Like Me'

London riser Tycho Jones has shared his new single 'She Don't Like Me'.

The songwriter impressed with recent single 'Level Head', and continues his rise with this intriguing new release.

Out now, 'She Don't Like Me' picks apart a complex relationship, one that borders on being toxic.

Assessing the way that this intersects with mental health, it's a song that comes straight from the heart.

Alt-pop with an autobiographical air, Tycho Jones plays is straight on an affecting new single.

"The song is about how I felt whilst in a relationship, where I felt like my love was never reciprocated, until I attempted to end things - toxically she then started to show the love that I was craving," he comments.

"The line in the song that sums it up best is 'she’s keeping me around but I can’t let go...' because it felt like I was on an emotional tether to this person who would give me just enough so that I would stay but not enough to make me happy."

Tune in now.

