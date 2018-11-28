Listen: Ty Dolla $ign ft. J. Cole - 'Purple Emoji'

Ty Dolla $ign pairs with J. Cole on mighty new single 'Purple Emoji' - tune in now.

Ty is currently working on his third studio album, and recently stopped past the extended sessions for Kanye West's proposed 'Yandhi' project.

That album remains unreleased, but new single 'Purple Emoji' - written during those sessions - is now online.

It's a collaboration with J. Cole, and their easy interplay gives 'Purple Emoji' a relaxed but confidently creative feel.

Ty Dolla $ign spoke to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 about the session: “I just took over the top room I had a whole whole separate room he had the bottom floors. And then just turns out Cole was in the room right next to me...”

He continued: “When I saw him I was like bro ‘I got something to play you’ and he’s like ‘I got something to play to you’ so I went to his studio and heard everything he was working on and then I’m like ‘I just did this one I thought would be crazy for both of us.’ So he came in my room, I played it for him immediately and he did his verse in five minutes.”

