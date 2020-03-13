Listen: Tungz - 'Somebody To Get Shy With' (ft. Bad Sounds)

Bristol group Tungz work on their own terms.

Hallucinogenic indie pop, the band's opening spree of releases display endless bouts of imagination.

Teaming up with Heist Or Hit for a new EP, the group will release 'Why Do Anything' in full on October 30th.

New single 'Somebody To Get Shy With' is out now, and it's a slinky mover, with some Chic style guitars and a blissful, Miami '83 feel.

A partnership with Bad Sounds, it's a neat collaboration, one that seems to bring out the finest facets of both parties.

Says Tungz: "We’ve been fans of Bad Sounds for so long and always felt a spiritual connection to their vibe. We gradually got to know them through the Bristol scene going to each other’s shows and hanging out afterwards. So when the Tungzphone rang and the gang wanted to do a song with us we were buzzed as fuzz."

"We’ve only ever produced music at home so it was crazy to see the Bad Sounds mothership and sit side by side exploring new musical worlds. It was so cool to get to know the guys better, and bring into real life the connection we’d felt to them both as fans and Bristol music people. The song is about changing relationships: falling for a friend and not knowing how to deal with your new feelings."

The feelings are reciprocated, with Bad Sounds adding: "We share a lot of common ground in taste and a bit of a DIY mentality but the things we've each naturally discovered on our own that work for us are really different so we were kind of attacking the same problems but from different angles and with different techniques. Which is awesome because you learn stuff from each other and end up making something that feels unique in the process."

"I think when you are making stuff with people you really like and respect their taste it gives you a lot of confidence to hear them try out ideas you haven't thought of before. I think we both tread that line of not taking stuff too seriously and having fun with what we do but also being really particular about certain things."

A delicious slice of funky pop with a nagging sense of melancholy, you can check out 'Somebody To Get Shy With' below.

Photo Credit: Cameron Nicoll

