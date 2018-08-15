Listen: Tune-Yards Cover The Eurythmics

Tune-Yards have shared a cover of the Eurythmics' classic single 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)'.

The band are the latest to take part in the Spotify Singles project, recording something new for the streaming service.

Opting to re-record 'ABC 123' from their recent album, Tune-Yards also delved into the songbook of synth pop giants the Eurythmics.

Covering their mammoth hit 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)', the band deliver an other-worldly reading, all bubbling electronics and that twisting, distorted vocal.

A woozy yet still heart-on-sleeve rendering, it's a highly creative cover, faithful to the original while adding dazzling new elements.

