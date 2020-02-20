Listen: Tugboat Captain - 'Day To Day'

Tugboat Captain have shared their new single 'Day To Day'.

The band emerge from the DIY communities that pepper London, with their slow-burning guitar pop honed at a series of shows around the city.

Taking time out to record their debut album, the band's gentle ennui seems perfect to these quarantine times.

The DIY pop group return with new single 'Day To Day', a song whose gentle grace puts us in mind of Galaxie 500, yet with a different sonic palette.

The lyrics tackle Gen Z apathy via a visit to the supermarket's reduced-to-clear section, while also addressing mental health issues.

Clearly, there's a lot more going on here than on first listen - take time to soak it up.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.