Listen: TS Graye - 'Take Notes'

Rising Bristol talent TS Graye surprises on new single 'Take Notes'.

With her undaunted confidence no challenge seems too great for TS Graye, a songwriter aiming to make her mark.

Opening to collaboration, the newcomer's songwriting is able to stretch, accepting fresh influences and absorbing them to become something different.

New single 'Take Notes' is a case in point. Gorgeous, highly lyrical pop music, the emotive impact is enhanced by production from Louis Mttrs.

Of the song itself, TS Graye offers...

"'Take Notes' is about realising that you've fallen in love with with someone unexpectedly. At first, I was soul-searching, trying to understand why I was feeling some kind of way about a friend. As soon as I clocked that I was in love, I saw that the game had changed forever and had to lay down the law, hence spelling out the rules and asking him to take notes."

Tune in now.

