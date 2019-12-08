Listen: Tricky Remixes IDLES' 'Colossus'

16 · 08 · 2019

Tricky has shared a new remix of IDLES' song 'Colossus'.

The legendary rap artist is working on a new compilation album, with 'Test Of Time' bringing together all manner of projects.

Switching positions behind the studio desk, Tricky has now shared his take on another Bristol project.

'Colossus' is IDLES at their most inspired, and it gets deconstructed by the Massive Attack collaborator.

Barbed electronics and whispered incantations, it's illuminating to see IDLES' music taken in another direction.

Out now on False Idols, you can check out Tricky's take on 'Colossus' below.

