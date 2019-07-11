Listen: Transistorcake - 'Future Plan I' (Betonkust Remix)

Transistorcake made a deft impression with a full EP earlier in the year, showcasing the kind of programming that allows the Belgian producer to stand out from the pack.

Working with Eskimo Recordings, his approach leaned on techno while also making room for curious elements of synth pop and even EDM.

Akin to the work of Palmbomen and Betonkust while pursuing its own path, the latter has even stepped in for a frisky new remix.

The Dutch producer re-works his Lowlands counterpart, adding fresh colours and tones to 'Future Plan I'.

It's an off piste construction, one that hits home quite directly while allowing for additional room to manoeuvre.

Tune in now.

Order the remix HERE.

Photo Credit: Aljocha Hamerlynck

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.