Listen: Tolliver Shares New EP 'Rites'

Gospel music is part of the bedrock of African-American identity.

Tolliver was brought up around the church, and this sense of music as an act of devotion filters through much of his own work.

Dipping back into his roots, new EP 'Rites' is a blazing return, one underpinned by that sense of gospel communion.

Future soul with an R&B twist, it's powerful songwriting that offers a glimpse of extremes.

He explains: “'Rites' is about my darkest, happiest places. It's about doing wrong but feeling right. It's a release from guilt, a reason to disappear under the dance floor lights clutching your friends and going as dumb as you like.”

“The songs are about fantasies, but nothing described is fantastic. I write about things that are immediate, things that just happened to me. I need to let them go, or they'll drag me to hell.”

“It's ultimately a joyous EP. I like indulging, I like redemption, I like sex. But nothing is worse than broken relationships, empty bank accounts and fear. So I beg for forgiveness via these songs, knowing I'll be back at confessional in no time.”

Perhaps Tolliver's finest document yet, you can check out the 'Rites' EP below.

