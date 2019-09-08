Listen To XL Recordings' Richard Russell Remix Crass

Crass remain a force of nature.

The band walked the walk, living punk rhetoric to its fullest, a living, breathing force of anarchic dissent during Thatcher's crushing reign.

Leaving behind a succinct, inspiring catalogue, the group's impact can be seen across a broad swathe of underground culture.

Last year Crass decided to put the stems of their album ‘The Feeding Of The Five Thousand’ online, inviting peers, fans, and anyone who cared to remix the album.

“Yours for the taking, yours for the making,” Crass said. “You do it, we’ll stew it. Mix it backwards, forwards and upside down. Turn up the heat and fix it with a downbeat, bring in the trumpets and let ‘em blow, let the piper call the tune to let us all know, it’s up to you to do what you like with it. The only limitation is your imagination.”

- - -

- - -

A new 12 inch features two striking interpolations of their work, boasting remixes by XL Recordings' Richard Russell (under his rLr guise) and contemporary composer Glasser.

Out on July 24th - order it HERE - we're able to preview the release by sharing Richard Russell's take on the Crass anti-war statement 'They've Got A Bomb'.

The producer has been outspoken on the influence Crass have had on his life, and recently sat down with the band's Penny Rimbaud for an NTS broadcast.

rLr deconstructs the track, before re-designing it as the potent sound collage 'Bomb'. We're able to premiere the track, and it's a heady listen, utterly free-form in its approach.

All proceeds from the new 12 inch will be donated to Refuge , in order to help their vital work.

Crass picture credit: Tony Mottram

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.