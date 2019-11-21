Listen To Whitney x Waxahatchee Cover 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'

Whitney and Waxahatchee combine on a special cover of John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'.

The Chicago band have shared two cover versions, ahead of a special live streaming set on June 4th.

Choosing to reinterpret SMV's 90s R&B gem 'Rain', the group add a deft nod to Jaco Pastorious in the bass line.

Alongside this, Whitney team with Waxahatchee - Katie Crutchfield - for a gorgeous take on a true Americana classic.

John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' gets a simple, hugely affecting reading, with the heavenly vocals merging on the chorus.

Genuinely, it's something special. Whitney explain...

“We knew that Katie was destined to sing this with us. We both heard her live and she has this classic country vibe. Once we heard her voice on it, it was pretty much magical. Her contribution is perfect...”

Photo Credit: Colin Matsui

