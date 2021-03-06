Listen To Unreleased Prince Song 'Born 2 Die'

Taken from his 'Welcome 2 America' album...
Robin Murray
News
03 · 06 · 2021

Unreleased Prince song 'Born 2 Die' has gone online.

The maestro's album 'Welcome 2 America' will be released on July 30th, a record previously shelved after its 2010 completion.

Swaggering new song 'Born 2 Die' is online now, and it's a potent offering, with the songwriter's abilities remaining undimmed until the end.

A pointed swipe at American society, Prince aligns this with the kind of elastic funk vibes he was born to make.

Online now, you can check out 'Born 2 Die' below.

'Welcome 2 America' will be released on July 30th - order it HERE.

Prince
-

