Listen To Unreleased Prince Song 'Born 2 Die'

Unreleased Prince song 'Born 2 Die' has gone online.

The maestro's album 'Welcome 2 America' will be released on July 30th, a record previously shelved after its 2010 completion.

Swaggering new song 'Born 2 Die' is online now, and it's a potent offering, with the songwriter's abilities remaining undimmed until the end.

A pointed swipe at American society, Prince aligns this with the kind of elastic funk vibes he was born to make.

Swaggering new song 'Born 2 Die' is online now

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur