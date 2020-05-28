Listen To Unheard Prince Song 'I Need A Man'

Need a lockdown hobby? Well, try listening to Prince - there's a lot of it, and a lot more coming out.

'Sign O' The Times' gets the re-issue treatment on September 25th, while an eight part podcast series on the record - and that period in his life - has just kicked off.

An unheard Prince song has just gone live, and let's face it, Prince offcuts are better than most people's killer jams.

'I Need A Man' was written in 1981, before being re-tooled by Prince in 1987 for a potential Bonnie Raitt collaboration.

Prince fully tracked the song, but the envisaged crossover with the Slide Guitar Queen never quite reached fruition.

The initial Prince recording from 1987 has just gone live, and it's a preening slice of funk with some neat jazzy horns and a slight New Orleans feel with those keys.

The beat is laid-back, too, putting us in mind of a later period Meters cut, but with that Purple One touch.

Tune in now.

