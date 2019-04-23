Listen To Two Brand New Better Oblivion Community Center Tracks

Better Oblivion Community Center have shared two brand new songs.

The project unites Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers, with their debut album landing at the start of the year.

A wonderful collaborative effort, it drew parallels to the work of its illustrious parents while also having a distinct flavour of its own.

The band have been selling a seven inch on their merch desk, featuring two brand new recordings.

'Little Trouble' features in the pair's live sets, while they've also added a fresh version of 'Sleepwalkin'.

Tune in below.

Catch Better Oblivion Community Center at the following shows:

May

10 Bristol 02 Academy Bristol

11 London Shepherd's Bush Empire

12 Manchester Ritz

Photo Credit: Nik Freitas

