Listen To This Beautiful Patrick Doyle Song 'Constant Attention'

A full album of material recorded by Patrick Doyle will be released early next year.

Known for his work with Veronica Falls, the songwriter moved out to Los Angeles, embarking on his Boys Forever material.

Some terrific moments followed, before Patrick began to focus on something new, something in keeping with his live performances.

Basic Plumbing emerged from this instinct, with new album 'Keeping Up Appearances' set to land on January 24th.

Sadly, it's a posthumous release - Patrick passed away last night, an enormous loss to anyone who had been touched by his wonderful music.

New song 'Constant Attention' is a reminder of the highs he could reach, with its bittersweet indie pop thrills steering his songwriting to some extravagant places.

Tune in now.

