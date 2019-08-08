Listen To The Weeknd's New Album 'After Hours'

It features a raft of guests...
20 · 03 · 2020

The Weeknd has shared his new album 'After Hours' - tune in now.

Abel Tesfaye signalled his return earlier this year, sharing a flurry of new material and making a standout performance on Saturday Night Live.

Out now, 'After Hours' is his follow up to 'My Dear Melancholy' and 'Starboy', and it could be his broadest work yet.

Guests include producer Oneohtrix Point Never, Metro Boomin, and Tame Impala lynchpin Kevin Parker.

Now streaming, you can check out 'After Hours' below.

