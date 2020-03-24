Listen To The Murder Capital Cover FKA twigs' 'Cellophane'

The Murder Capital have shared their new 'Live From Maida Vale' EP in full.

The EP was recorded back in March at the behest of Annie Mac, and became one of the last Maida Vale sessions before lockdown.

The session features live versions of fan favourites 'Don't Cling To Life' and 'Green & Blue', alongside an inventive cover.

Opting to re-work 'Cellophane' by FKA twigs, the Murder Capital push it into an entirely new place.

The band explain...

When Annie asked us to do a live session at Maida Vale, covering FKA Twigs was an easy decision. 'Cellophane' especially encapsulates such a poignant landmark of heartbreak, and its innately exposed nature further allowed us to really connect with it.

The process itself was exciting for us, as we came to reshape its original mould, and impart our own sound and emotion onto the sentiment of inadequacy that she embodies so selflessly on the track. A truly unique artist who we appreciate greatly. Take it easy out there and look after yourselves.

With love from us, The Murder Capital.

