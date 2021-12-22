Listen To Skream's Fantastic Plastic People Mix

Skream has shared a fantastic one hour dive into the Plastic People era.

The seminal London club helped germinate all manner of scenes, sounds, and sub-genres, becoming for a time Europe's foremost sonic testing ground.

A hotbed for dubstep and other elements of bass abstraction, it was a home-from-home for Croydon producer Skream.

After teasing fans on socials, Skream has just dropped an hour-long mix focussing on the Plastic People era.

Featuring some straight-down-the-line classics alongside lesser noted cuts and unreleased pearls, it's a fantastic selection from someone who remains closely tied to the club's enduring impact.

Currently in New Zealand, Skream is promising to release a slew of club bangers in 2022, with his imprint IFEEL set to have a busy year.

Originally pieced together for The Blessed Madonna's 6Music show, you can check out Skream's Plastic People mix below.