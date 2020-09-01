Listen To 'Rare', The New Selena Gomez Album

Selena Gomez has shared her new album 'Rare' in full.

The actress and pop icon last released a full length project in 2015, with 'Revival' marking a fresh chapter in her life.

Working on a follow up continued throughout 2019, with Selena describing her new project as “a look into my journey of healing and growth...”

'Rare' is out now, a broad, absorbing pop return, one that places Selena's voice front and centre.

She adds: “It’s by far the work I am most proud of to date.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.