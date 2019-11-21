Listen To Perfume Genius Cover Leonard Cohen's 'Bird On The Wire'

Perfume Genius has shared a special cover of Leonard Cohen's 'Bird On The Wire' with KCRW.

The songwriter recorded a full session for the station, using full band arrangements.

An escape from lockdown, Perfume Genius chose two cuts from his exceptional new album 'Set My Heart On Fire Immediately' to perform.

Alongside this, he also threw in a cover, deciding to re-work a true classic from the Leonard Cohen songbook.

Stately and superbly arranged, it's a gorgeous take on a truly wonderful song.

Tune in HERE.

First session with the band! Sang “Bird on the Wire” on my own too. @mbeKCRW https://t.co/dK2CQikDk6 — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) September 8, 2020

