Listen To Orville Peck's New Single 'Summertime'

Orville Peck has shared his new single 'Summertime'.

The songwriter's debut full length 'Pony' was one of our favourite album releases in 2019, sparking some phenomenal live shows.

The masked cowboy troubadour has just singed a major label deal, and there's plenty to come in 2020.

New single 'Summertime' is the perfect showcase for their countrified Orbison-like croon, with tinges of pedal steel in the background.

The video was directed by Drew Kirsch, and it finds Orville Peck walking the cowboy path of heroic solitude.

Orville comments...

“I wrote this song a long time ago and to me, 'Summertime' has a few different meanings. Summertime can be a season, a person, or a memory of a happier time that can be difficult to visit.”

“We also wanted to the video to focus around the idea of how we treat nature. Ultimately this is a song about biding your time and staying hopeful - even if it means missing something or someone.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.