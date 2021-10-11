Listen To Nick Cave Read His Kids Story The Little Thing

Nick Cave read his children's story The Little Thing on 6Music earlier today (November 10th).

The ever-productive songwriter is now based in Los Angeles, but returned to British airwaves for something rather special.

6Music host Mary Anne Hobbs recruited Nick Cave to read The Little Thing, a children's story penned by the Australian artist.

Set to be published in print this month, The Little Thing is the story of the titular object, who wanders around the house attempting to discover what it is.

In the broadcast Warren Ellis supplied a drone accompaniment, while a glock melody line brings the story to its resolution.

A wonderful moment of radio, you can dive in below.