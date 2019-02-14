Listen To Madonna's New Single 'Medellin'

Madonna has released her new single 'Medellin'.

The singer will release new album 'Madame X' later this year, her first album in five years.

Teasing material online, the Queen Of Pop promised a collaboration with Colombian star Maluma.

Online now, 'Medellin' is a spicy tropical banger, with Maluma's voice certainly coming to the fore.

Madonna manages the soulful breakdowns, her downcast delivery sitting at odds with the Colombian's fire.

It's a club banger, though, and it will certainly delight the hardcore - tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.