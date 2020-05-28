Listen To Limmy's Genius Techno Version Of 'Love Will Tear Us Apart'

Scottish comedian Limmy has shared a techno version of 'Love Will Tear Us Apart'.

The song celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and will be re-issued as part of a Joy Division vinyl series.

A true classic, it's been covered by everyone from The Cure to Jose Gonzalez, and most recently popped up in the lauded adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People.

Limmy is a bedroom producer par excellence, and decided to try his hand at crafting a techno version of the song.

Absent of the over-riding sincerity that accompanies most versions of the Joy Division song, it's actually a thumpingly original take on a post-punk torch song.

Even utilising the cowbell, Limmy throws everything at it, underlining both the space within Joy Division's songwriting and his often under-rated production chops.

Watch a video of the mix coming into focus below.

Love Will Tear Us Apart TECHNO COVER



(Livestreamed today at https://t.co/NUvqXy1F0E) pic.twitter.com/GKyDbXEpv8 — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) May 27, 2020

