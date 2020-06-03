Listen To Lil Uzi Vert's New Album 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert has released his new album 'Eternal Atake'.

The rapper has been teasing the release for the weeks, his first full length project since 'Luv Is Rage 2' in 2017.

'Futsal Shuffle 2020' and 'That Way' have already gate-crashed the charts, with the full LP on streaming services now.

Guests include the ultra-creative Syd, while the full artwork references the Heavens Gate cult - indeed, the two surviving members of the group have threatened legal action.

In all it's an 18 track epic, one that traverses inner and outer space in true Lil Uzi Vert style.

Tune in now.

