Listen To Kings Of Leon's New Single 'Echoing'

Kings Of Leon have shared their new single 'Echoing'.

The band's new album 'When You See Yourself' is out on March 5th, their first single the globally successful 'WALLS' .

Reconvening, the record is trailed by new single 'Echoing' which taps into old school Kings energy.

From the neat shuffle rhythm through to the jagged guitars, it very much absorbs memories of 'Youth & Young Manhood' while also supplying the voice of experience.

Built for those huge summer festivals we've all been denied, there's a sense of hell-for-leather freedom running through 'Echoing' that matches their most potent work.

A full video is online now - tune in below.

'When You See Yourself' will be released on March 5th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.