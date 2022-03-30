Listen To Japanese Breakfast Covering Bon Iver's 'Skinny Love'

Japanese Breakfast has shared her take on Bon Iver's 'Skinny Love'.

Perhaps Justin Vernon's breakout moment, the song's appearance on his debut album remains a key moment in his catalogue.

Almost universally loved - seriously, who has a bad word to say about it? - Japanese Breakfast stepped up to cover the song as part of Spotify Singles' Best New Artist series.

Her very own 'Be Sweet' sits on the A-side, a glossy, dynamic rendition, with 'Skinny Love' rendered in sparse, moving style.

Says Japanese Breakfast: “We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast. It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate Bon Iver.”

Bon Iver's second album is about to have a deluxe edition re-issue, with Phoebe Bridges penning an essay for the sleeve notes.

Japanese Breakfast has worked with Spotify before, notably on the exclusive 'Live At Electric Lady' EP.

Check it out below.