Listen To J Hus' New Track 'Must Be'

J Hus has shared his new single 'Must Be' - tune in now.

The East London rapper's debut album 'Common Sense' was a landmark in British music, sparking BRIT nominations and stardom for the innovative talent.

Fame brings pressure, though, and J Hus spent time behind bars earlier this year after being found in possession of a knife.

Since then he's been through a tough time, but returns with new single 'Must Be'.

It's fantastic to hear his voice, particularly when it teams that instrument against 'Common Sense' producer JAE5.

Sparse, it's augmented by that sultry saxophone line, and J Hus' typically creative bars:

“If it walk like a opp

talk like a opp

smell like a opp

then it must be a…”

Tune in now.

