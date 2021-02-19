Listen To IDLES Cover Sharon Van Etten's 'Peace Signs'

IDLES have shared their cover of Sharon Van Etten's 'Peace Signs'.

The Bristol band contribute to new double LP compilation 'epic Ten', celebrating the 10th anniversary of Sharon Van Etten's titular album.

Joining IDLES are the likes of Fiona Apple and Courtney Barnett, with Shamir, Lucinda Williams, and St. Panther all contributing to the glittering tracklist.

Out on April 16th, the record is teased by this bruising and emphatic cover of 'Peace Signs' by IDLES.

It contains the full power of their live music, while Joe Talbot's vocal finds fresh space within Sharon Van Etten's words.

Tune in now.

'epic Ten' will be released on April 16th.

Photo Credit: Rachel Lipsitz

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.