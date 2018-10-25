Listen To Ian Brown's Comeback Single 'First World Problems'

Ian Brown has shared new single 'First World Problems' - tune in now.

Well, it's finally here - after a mysterious poster campaign and endless online hype, King Monkey is back.

Ian Brown's new solo single 'First World Problems' finds the singer stepping outwith The Stone Roses' re-union, while retaining a little of the band's sound.

The groovy keyboard line has a 60s feel - or should that be a baggy sway? - while the lyrics are sheer homespun Ian Brown.

"I'm an easy rider," he sings, "watch me while I ride and glide away..."

'First World Problems' is the first single to be taken from Ian Brown's incoming solo album 'Ripples'.

Recorded in Liverpool and finished at Abbey Road in London, it will be released on March 1st, and features Ian Brown's sons on various instruments across the album.

Covers of Barrington Levy’s ‘Black Roses’ and ‘Break Down The Walls’ by Mikey Dread appear on the record, which was mixed by long-term collaborator Steve Fitzmaurice.

Tune in below.

'Ripples' tracklisting: First World Problems Black Roses Breathe and Breathe Easy (The Everness Of Now) The Dream And The Dreamer From Chaos To Harmony It’s Raining Diamonds Ripples Blue Sky Day Soul Satisfaction Break Down The Walls (Warm Up Jam)

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.