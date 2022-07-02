Listen To Godspeed You! Black Emperor's 'All Lights Fucked On The Hairy Amp Drooling'

An ultra-rare Godspeed You! Black Emperor release has appeared online.

Initially released in 1994, early project 'All Lights Fucked Up On The Hairy Amp Drooling' was dubbed on to 33 cassette tapes.

The majority were then lost, with Godspeed You! Black Emperor never giving the project an official re-issue.

Gaining near-mythical resonance with fans, a folder containing files purporting to be from the release appeared on 4chan over the weekend.

No one is quite sure if it's the original tape as yet, but the files do contain marked songs such as 'Random Luvly Moncton Blue(s)' and 'Dadmomdaddy', both of which previously appeared in 2013.

As Stereogum points out , the project has now made its way to YouTube where fans can stream the tape in its entirety.

Tune in now.

