Listen To Four Tet Remix Skrillex

Four Tet has stepped in to remix the Skrillex single 'Midnight Hour'.

The two go back a long way, once chairing the decks for an all-day session at Camden's basement sweatpit Underworld.

'Midnight Hour' was released this summer, and found Skrillex working alongside German producer Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign.

Nominated for a Grammy, Four Tet has taken 'Midnight Hour' out for a spin.

It caps another busy year for Kieran Hebden, who recently released a live album documenting his Alexandra Palace shows, while his KH cut 'Only Human' has taken on a life of its own.

Listen to Four Tet's take on 'Midnight Hour' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.