Listen To First Aid Kid Covering Willie Nelson's 'On The Road Again'

First Aid Kit have shared their take on Willie Nelson's 'On The Road Again'.

An iconic country moment, the Swedish duo transform the song, adding their own, summer-fresh energy in the process.

Recorded some time back, 'On The Road Again' is being released now with all funds going towards Crew Nation.

First Aid Kit comment: "We're excited to release our version of 'On The Road Again' by Willie Nelson. We recorded this cover a couple of years ago and recently found it while digging through the archives. The song is a country classic, it feels like we've known it forever. Because of the situation with COVID, sadly, the theme of the song has never felt more relevant than it does today."

They continue: "We made a video for the song using cell phone footage from our tours throughout the years. Going through all those videos made us emotional. It made us realise how much we appreciate being able to roam freely around the world. How much we love the feeling of playing live for people, in the flesh. How much we miss our incredible band and crew."

"All the proceeds from the streaming of the song will go to Crew Nation. So much of the magic happens behind the stage. It's easily taken for granted, but without our touring and venue crew live music wouldn't be possible. It's important that we help them out right now."

Tune in now.

First Aid Kit have confirmed they will play at Latitude 2021.

