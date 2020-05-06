Listen To Copy Haho, One Of Scotland's Great Lost Bands

Scottish group Copy Haho have uploaded their back catalogue to Bandcamp.

The band hailed from the small town of Stonehaven, just outside Aberdeen, and their skewed, oblique take on post-Pavement guitar pop resulting in a string of phenomenal releases.

Somehow, it never clicked with the pop charts, but Copy Haho's fizzing songwriting and superb live shows still loom large in the memory.

Currently inactive, Copy Haho are all pals, and decided to upload their slim but bountiful catalogue to Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to charity.

Hi there. We have taken everything we physically released and put it up digitally at Bandcamp, a really cool and popular website we gather.https://t.co/B86TzFvWB4 — copy haho (@copyhaho) June 4, 2020

One of Scotland's truly great lost bands, it's time to explore Copy Haho's work fully.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://copyhaho.bandcamp.com/album/you-are-my-coal-mine" href="http://copyhaho.bandcamp.com/album/you-are-my-coal-mine">You Are My Coal Mine by Copy Haho</a>

