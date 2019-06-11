Listen To Clams Casino's New Album 'Moon Trip Radio'

Clams Casino has shared his new instrumental album 'Moon Trip Radio'.

One of the most influential producers in the game, Clams Casino helped usher in cloud rap before embarking on a myriad of creative endeavours.

Far from the vocal-fuelled rap of previous album '32 Levels', new project 'Moon Trip Radio' is an instrumental journey.

Focussing on pure audio, he moves from boom-bap percussion to locate something nuanced, layered, and kinda trippy.

It's out now, and it contains a feast of fresh ideas - that hip-hop prism remains, but through this you can trace elements of ambient, drone, and left field electronics.

Get involved below.

