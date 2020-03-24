Listen To Bon Iver's New Release 'PDLIF'

Bon Iver has shared beautiful new song 'PDLIF'.

The one off release was penned, produced, and mastered in isolation, with Justin Vernon handling production alongside Jim-E Stack and BJ Burton.

Out now, 'PDLIF' - "Please don't live in fear..." - it's an urgent, sonorous refrain, a plea for common humanity during this time of COVID-19 anxiety.

The song also utilises a portion of Alabaster dePlume’s 'Visit Croatia', a wonderful sample that will surely serve to highlight the parent work.

100% of streaming proceeds will be directed to Direct Relief , a humanitarian aid organisation working to protect workers and patients alike.

Tune in now.

