Listen To Biffy Clyro, Julien Baker Cover Frightened Rabbit

Frightened Rabbit have shared two cover versions of 'The Modern Leper' by Biffy Clyro and Julien Baker.

The band launched their new project 'Tiny Changes' yesterday - June 18th - an album comprising of cover versions by friends and admirers.

Out on July 12th, the record focusses on the group's album 'The Midnight Organ Fight' and benefited from the contributions of the late Scott Hutchison.

Indeed, Scott designed the artwork for 'Tiny Changes', something his band mates expanded on in a full note.

Available to pre-order now, Frightened Rabbit shared the codes for fans alongside two different versions of 'The Modern Leper' - one by fellow Scottish group Biffy Clyro, and one by the wonderful Julien Baker.

Try them out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.