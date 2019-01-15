Ariana Grande has dropped seismic new single '7 Rings' - tune in now.

The American artist was widely tipped to release a new album on New Year's Day, but that deadline came and went without activity.

With a potential release date revised to February by fans, the wait is on to see where Ariana goes next.

New single '7 Rings' is online now, a crunching, hip-hop leaning pop masterpiece that finds Ariana at her most precocious.

"Whoever said money can't solve your problems?" she asks at one point; "Must not have had enough money to solve 'em..."

Check out '7 Rings' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.