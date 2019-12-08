Listen: Tkay Maidza - 'Awake' (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

Tkay Maidza links with JPEGMAFIA on new single 'Awake' - tune in now.

The Australian artist is continually creative, matching her addictive solo cuts to a stream of collaborative work.

Matching rap and hip-hop elements to her Zimbabwean heritage, Tkay has captured an international following.

Absent for a hot minute, she's currently plotting a fresh mixtape - due in 2020 - and marks her return with new single 'Awake'.

Pushing forward into blistering new areas, 'Awake' is rooted in that vivid sense of colour, with Tkay Maidza coming to the fore.

Baltimore rapper JPEGMAFIA hooks up with Tkay on the track, two stellar artists working in perfect synchronisation.

Tune in now.

